Two teens charged in string of South Side carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage boys are facing multiple felony charges in connection with a string of carjackings on the South Side.

Chicago Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Tuesday near 65th and Rockwell, after he was identified as one of the people responsible for 11 carjackings at gunpoint this month, including nine in a single day:

The carjacking of a 35-year-old woman in the 6600 block of South Albany Avenue on Aug. 18;

The carjacking of a 33-year-old woman in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue on Aug. 20;

The carjacking of a 66-year-old woman in the 6600 block of South Artesian Avenue on Aug. 20;

The carjacking of a 40-year-old woman in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street on Aug. 20;

The carjacking of a 45-year-old woman in the 5700 block of South Richmond Street on Aug. 20;

The carjacking of a 26-year-old man in the 5600 block of South Albany Avenue on Aug. 20;

The carjacking of a 50-year-old man in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue on Aug. 20;

The carjacking of a 21-year-old woman in the 2900 block of South Union Avenue on Aug. 20;

The carjacking of a 58-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 72nd Street on Aug. 20;

The carjacking of a 33-year-old man in the 8000 block of South Campbell Avenue on Aug. 20;

The carjacking of a 49-year-old woman in the 8700 block of South Vincennes Avenue on Aug. 30.

The boy has been charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and two counts of felony property damage.

Meantime, police said a 16-year-old boy also was arrested by the task force on Tuesday near 78th and Coles, charged in connection with four carjackings, including three of the same carjackings as the 17-year-old.

The carjacking of a 43-year-old woman in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street on Aug. 20.

He also was charged in connection with the possession of a vehicle stolen from a 21-year-old woman on Aug. 20 in the 2900 block of South Union Avenue.

The 16-year-old has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of theft.

Court information was not immediately available.