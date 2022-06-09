17-year-old, 52-year-old in separate cars hit by gunfire in Belmont Cragin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting leaving a 17-year-old and a 52-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Authorities said it happened in the 4700 block of West Wellington just after 11:30 Thursday morning.
One or possibly two suspects in a black SUV, opened fire on the two, who were in separate cars. The suspects were possibly in a Ford Escape.
The 17-year-old driving westbound was hit the cheek and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The 52-year-old man was driving southbound, was hit the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital where's he's in fair condition.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
