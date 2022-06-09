Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old, 52-year-old in separate cars hit by gunfire in Belmont Cragin neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting leaving a 17-year-old and a 52-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said it happened in the 4700 block of West Wellington just after 11:30 Thursday morning. 

One or possibly two suspects in a black SUV, opened fire on the two, who were in separate cars. The suspects were possibly in a Ford Escape.

The 17-year-old driving westbound was hit the cheek and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.  The 52-year-old man was driving southbound, was hit the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital where's he's in fair condition. 

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 1:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.