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16-year-old girl seriously injured in Little Village shooting, Chicago police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being shot in the Little Village neighborhood Monday evening.

It happened around 7:11 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the teen was approached by a known male who pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was hit in the back by the gunfire and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area detectives are investigating. 

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