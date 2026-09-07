16-year-old girl seriously injured in Little Village shooting, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being shot in the Little Village neighborhood Monday evening.

It happened around 7:11 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the teen was approached by a known male who pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was hit in the back by the gunfire and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area detectives are investigating.