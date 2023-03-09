Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old in critical condition

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk with another person in the 7700 block of South Bishop around 6:24 p.m. when shots were fired, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Comer Children's Hospital by paramedics in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area 2 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 7:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.