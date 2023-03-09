Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday evening.
The teen was walking on the sidewalk with another person in the 7700 block of South Bishop around 6:24 p.m. when shots were fired, police said.
The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Comer Children's Hospital by paramedics in critical condition.
No one is in custody. Area 2 detectives are investigating.
