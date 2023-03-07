15-year-old boy shot in Edgewater
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand while riding inside a vehicle in the Edgewater neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Police said the teen was inside a vehicle, in the 5300 block of North Broadway Avenue around 7:15 a.m. when an SUV stopped and someone fired shots.
The 15-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand. He is listed in good conditon.
No arrests have been made.
