15-year-old boy shot in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand while riding inside a vehicle in the Edgewater neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said the teen was inside a vehicle, in the 5300 block of North Broadway Avenue around 7:15 a.m. when an SUV stopped and someone fired shots.

The 15-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand. He is listed in good conditon.

No arrests have been made.