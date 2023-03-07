Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old boy shot in Edgewater

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand while riding inside a vehicle in the Edgewater neighborhood Tuesday morning. 

Police said the teen was inside a vehicle, in the 5300 block of North Broadway Avenue around 7:15 a.m. when an SUV stopped and someone fired shots. 

The 15-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand. He is listed in good conditon. 

No arrests have been made.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 8:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.