14th annual CBS Chicago Cares Day of Giving raises more than $5.2M for American Red Cross

The 14th annual CBS Chicago Cares Day of Giving collected over $5.2 million in donations for the American Red Cross on Giving Tuesday.

During the telethon, special guests stopped by the CBS Chicago studio, including White Sox mascot Southpaw, who assisted Marie Saavedra, and Benny the Bull brought the excitement and the confetti.

The fundraiser ended with a big surprise — a giant check for $4.1 million donated by State Farm.

CBS News Chicago President and General Manager Jennifer Lyons was shocked by the donation.

"I'm so grateful for all of the people that have been here today to make this possible. Our viewers at home that have donated everything that they can, to the corporate sponsors, and then the hard-working staff of CBS Chicago and Red Cross. It's been a beautiful day," she said.

This year's Giving Tuesday ended with a record-breaking total of $5,221,131.

Those donations will help the Red Cross assist people recovering from emergencies.