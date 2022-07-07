14-year-old shot while inside vehicle in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boy, 14, is shot while in a vehicle in Woodlawn overnight.

Police said the teen was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 6400 block of South Vernon around 12:29 a.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was dropped off at Jackson Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, but Area One detectives are speaking with two individuals in the area in regard to the shooting.

No further information is available.