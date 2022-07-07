Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old shot while inside vehicle in Woodlawn

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boy, 14, is shot while in a vehicle in Woodlawn overnight.

Police said the teen was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 6400 block of South Vernon around 12:29 a.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was dropped off at Jackson Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, but Area One detectives are speaking with two individuals in the area in regard to the shooting.

No further information is available.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.