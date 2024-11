CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m., police said the 14-year-old boy was sitting in a parked car, in the 3400 block of Grenshaw Street, when a man fired shots.

The teen was hit in the leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. He is expected to recover from his physical injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.