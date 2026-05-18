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Police search for person who shot, killed 14-year-old boy in Michigan City, Indiana

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Aunya Butler

/ CBS Chicago

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Police in Michigan City, Indiana, were searching Monday for the person they said shot and killed a 14-year-old boy.

Michigan City police said at 4:30 p.m. this past Friday, they got a call of a child shot in the 300 block of 11th Street, near Wabash Street.

They found Devin Porter, 14, having suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Police as of Monday morning were interviewing witnesses, trying to identify suspects, and searching for video surveillance and other evidence.

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