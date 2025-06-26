14-year-old boy, second person shot in Chicago's Douglass Park

Two people, one of them a 14-year-old boy were shot and wounded in Douglass Park on Chicago's West Side Thursday evening.

At 7:03 p.m., the victims were in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Drive in the North Lawndale neighborhood park, near Douglas Boulevard, when a male shooter came up and shot them both.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck. The second victim, a male of an unknown age, was shot in the back.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

Harrison Area detectives are investigating.