14-year-old in critical condition after Austin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after getting shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of a person shot around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Lorel Avenue. Officers found the girl with gunshot wound to her backside.

A second victim, a 50-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder and is in good condition.

A witness told police several people were arguing before the shots were fired.

So far, no one is in custody.