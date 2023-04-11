14-year-old in critical condition after Austin shooting
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after getting shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
Police responded to a call of a person shot around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Lorel Avenue. Officers found the girl with gunshot wound to her backside.
A second victim, a 50-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder and is in good condition.
A witness told police several people were arguing before the shots were fired.
So far, no one is in custody.
