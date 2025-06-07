At least 14 vehicles damaged overnight in 2 South Loop garages
Chicago police are investigating after more than a dozen vehicles were damaged and burglarized overnight in the South Loop.
At least 14 cars were damaged or broken into across two parking garages around 11:19 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Six of the damaged cars were found in a garage on Lasalle and Harrison. Some had items taken from inside.
Police sources said the eight other vehicles were damaged inside a garage on Wells and 9th Street.
There is no description of the suspect or suspects involved.
As of Saturday, no one was in custody.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.