At least 14 vehicles damaged overnight in 2 South Loop garages

Chicago police are investigating after more than a dozen vehicles were damaged and burglarized overnight in the South Loop.

At least 14 cars were damaged or broken into across two parking garages around 11:19 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Six of the damaged cars were found in a garage on Lasalle and Harrison. Some had items taken from inside.

Police sources said the eight other vehicles were damaged inside a garage on Wells and 9th Street.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects involved.

As of Saturday, no one was in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.