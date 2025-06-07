Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 14 vehicles damaged overnight in 2 South Loop garages

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

14 vehicles found damaged, burglarized in South Loop
14 vehicles found damaged, burglarized in South Loop 00:24

Chicago police are investigating after more than a dozen vehicles were damaged and burglarized overnight in the South Loop.

At least 14 cars were damaged or broken into across two parking garages around 11:19 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Six of the damaged cars were found in a garage on Lasalle and Harrison. Some had items taken from inside.

Police sources said the eight other vehicles were damaged inside a garage on Wells and 9th Street.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects involved. 

As of Saturday, no one was in custody. 

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.