Watch CBS News
Local News

(So far) 14 of 50 Chicago aldermen are not returning in 2023

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

(So far) 14 of 50 Chicago aldermen are not returning in 2023
(So far) 14 of 50 Chicago aldermen are not returning in 2023 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When Chicago's mayor takes over, the City Council will have a lot of new faces.

At least 14 wards will have aldermen who did not run in 2019.

In one of the largest exoduses in recent history, 14 aldermen who won in 2019 announced they are either resigning or not running again.

And that number may go up. Alderman Ed Burke (14th) has not publicly said if he is running again. He's facing federal charges.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 6:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.