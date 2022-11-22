(So far) 14 of 50 Chicago aldermen are not returning in 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When Chicago's mayor takes over, the City Council will have a lot of new faces.

At least 14 wards will have aldermen who did not run in 2019.

In one of the largest exoduses in recent history, 14 aldermen who won in 2019 announced they are either resigning or not running again.

And that number may go up. Alderman Ed Burke (14th) has not publicly said if he is running again. He's facing federal charges.