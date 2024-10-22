14-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting man on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man back in July.

Police said the teenager was identified as the person who allegedly shot and killed the man before attempting to take his car in the 5400 block of South Wells Street shortly before 8 a.m. on July 14.

The victim was later identified as Michal Ciskal, of Des Plaines.

The 14-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree murder and attempted vehicular hijacking.