Chicago Shooting: 13-year-old girl shot in the elbow on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old girl was shot in the elbow near the front of a home on the city's South Side Thursday evening.
The girl was in the 7100 block of South Carpenter Street around 7:40 p.m. when an unknown car approached her and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The girl had a graze wound to her elbow. She refused EMS at the scene.
No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
