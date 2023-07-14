Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: 13-year-old girl shot in the elbow on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old girl was shot in the elbow near the front of a home on the city's South Side Thursday evening.

The girl was in the 7100 block of South Carpenter Street around 7:40 p.m. when an unknown car approached her and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The girl had a graze wound to her elbow. She refused EMS at the scene.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:44 PM

