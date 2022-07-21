13-year-old boy steals, then bails from car with two children inside in Humboldt Park, police say

<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- A car with two children inside was stolen by a 13-year-old boy in Humboldt Park Wednesday evening, only to crash soon afterward, police said.

At 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was working for a food delivery service when she got out of her car and in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue, near Ohio Street. There were two children – a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – inside the car.

A 13-year-old boy got into the woman's vehicle, struck the woman, and sped off with the two children inside, police said.

Soon afterward, the boy bailed out of the car when it was still moving and ran off, police said.

The car went over a curb and hit a fence.

The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody soon afterward. No injuries were reported.