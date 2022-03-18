Watch CBS News

11-year-old boy among those wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and an 11-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the West Garfield Park community.

The shooting happened on Monroe Street off Kildare Avenue.

The Fire Department said the 11-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious-to-critical condition. A 32-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

A third victim was also shot, but left the scene and was not taken to the hospital by the Fire Department.

Information from police was not immediately available.

March 17, 2022

