11-year-old boy among those wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and an 11-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the West Garfield Park community.
The shooting happened on Monroe Street off Kildare Avenue.
The Fire Department said the 11-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious-to-critical condition. A 32-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition.
A third victim was also shot, but left the scene and was not taken to the hospital by the Fire Department.
Information from police was not immediately available.
