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11-year-old boy, 2 men injured in West Englewood drive-by shooting, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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An 11-year-old boy and two men were injured in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 70th Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victims were riding in a white SUV and were being followed by unknown occupants inside a black sedan who shot at the SUV multiple times before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The 11-year-old suffered a graze wound to his lower body and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A 45-year-old man was shot in his back and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital and was later taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 46-year-old man was shot multiple his body and also self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital before being taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

CPD said no other injuries were reported.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

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