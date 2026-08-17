11-year-old boy, 2 men injured in West Englewood drive-by shooting, CPD says

An 11-year-old boy and two men were injured in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 70th Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victims were riding in a white SUV and were being followed by unknown occupants inside a black sedan who shot at the SUV multiple times before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The 11-year-old suffered a graze wound to his lower body and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A 45-year-old man was shot in his back and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital and was later taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 46-year-old man was shot multiple his body and also self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital before being taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

CPD said no other injuries were reported.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.