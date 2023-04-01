Nearly a dozen victims robbed at gunpoint across Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after 11 people were robbed at gunpoint across the city Saturday morning.

Police say multiple armed suspects approached victims on the sidewalk and demanded their property by threatening the use of force.

After taking their possessions, the suspects entered into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

Incident times and locations:

3500 block of South Leavitt Street on April 1, 2023, at 3:28 AM.

200 block of South Michigan Avenue on April 1, 2023, at 5:40 AM.

100 block of South Dearborn Street on April 1, 2023, at 5:45 AM.

800 block of North Michigan Avenue on April 1, 2023, at 5:48 AM.

1900 block of West Montrose Avenue on April 1, 2023, at 6:12 AM.

3600 block of North Lincoln Avenue on April 1, 2023, at 6:15 AM.

4300 block of North Albany Avenue on April 1, 2023, at 6:30 AM.

4100 block of Sacramento Avenue on April 1, 2023, at 6:33 AM.

3100 block of North Damen Avenue on April 1, 2023, at 6:47 AM.

2300 block of North Lakewood Avenue on April 1, 2023, at 6:50 AM.

1000 block of West Wellington Avenue on April 1, 2023, at 6:54 AM.



The suspects are described as three-four African American men between 18-22 years old wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants, and dark ski masks.

What you can do:

Be aware of these crimes and alert family and friends who live in the area

Be aware of your surroundings and free from distractions

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm

Pay special attention to suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information

If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on the scene when possible or obtain contact information

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 Detective division at 312-744-8263.