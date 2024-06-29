11 hurt when escalator malfunctions at Milwaukee's American Family Field after Cubs-Brewers game

11 fans injured at Brewers' American Family Field after game against Cubs

MILWAUKEE (CBS Chicago) -- Eleven people were injured Saturday afternoon when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.

After the game ended, a downward escalator from the terrace to the loge level malfunctioned and sped up, the Brewers said in a statement.

Eleven people on the escalator at the time were injured, the Brewers' statement said.

Five people were treated at the ballpark, and six others were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not listed, but their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the Brewers.

"Our onsite physician and EMS were on the scene immediately, and we are appreciative of their quick response," the Brewers said.

The Cubs won the game 5-3.

American Family Field, perhaps more commonly known as Miller Park until the conclusion of the 2020 season, first opened with the beginning of the 2001 campaign.

Last December, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that was slated to provide the Brewers with more than $500 million in public money to make necessary stadium improvements by 2050.