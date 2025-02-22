$1,000 reward offered to help find hit-and-run driver who killed woman in Chicago Lawn in November

Cook County Crime Stoppers are holding on to hope that a deadly hit-and-run crash can be solved three months later.

They went back to the scene of the crash on Saturday, near 67th and Western to hand out flyers with pictures of the silver car that struck and killed 54-year-old Tanja Safforld as she was crossing the street on Nov. 20.

Cook County Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Cook County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 800-535-STOP, or the Chicago Police Department tip line at 833-408-0069. Tips also can be submitted online at p3tips.com, or emailed to TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.