100 ComEd employees, 150 contractors deployed to Florida, Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One hundred ComEd employees and 150 contractors from Chicago are on the road to Florida and Georgia to help with any power issues after hurricane Ian hits.
Trucks left from the facility on California Avenue and Addison Street Tuesday morning.
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida's west coast late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, officials said. Georgia Power and Tampa Electric need assistance as the hurricane moves through the area.
