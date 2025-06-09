100 Chicago men treated to Father's Day makeover, including haircuts, photoshoots, and more

A hundred men in Chicago were treated to a special Father's Day makeover experience on Monday.

The Daisie Foundation partnered with two other nonprofits to provide the men with barber treatments, mini photoshoots, personal styling, and special gifts. The men also received lunch and a panel highlighting successful men from diverse backgrounds.

The event served as a way to recognize the impact, sacrifice, and contributions of the fathers.

One of the participating dads said he felt the love.

"It's really rewarding to get pampered," Darry Smith said. "Normally, you hear it happening to the women and not the men, but for them to offer the fathers a chance to be pampered is a rewarding experience."

In case you forgot, Father's Day is this Sunday, June 15.