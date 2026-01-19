100-car pileup closes I-196 in both directions in Ottawa County, injuries reported

More than 100 cars were involved in a pileup on I-196 in Zeeland Township on Monday morning in West Michigan, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies say numerous injuries have been reported, but none are believed to be fatal at this time.

Both directions of I-196 between the Hudsonville exit (Exit 62) and the Zeeland exit (Exit 55) are closed. Drivers should avoid this stretch of I-196.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours for the removal and cleanup of vehicles, authorities said.

Deputies are working with area fire and ambulance services to treat those injured and transport them to area hospitals.

The incident began around 10:19 a.m. Monday, when deputies responded to several reports of crashes and slide-offs in the area.

Michigan State Police says between 30 and 40 semi-trucks are involved in the crash.

Hudsonville High School and Max Transit buses are being used to transport stranded motorists from the highway to Hudsonville High School. Once at the school, motorists can arrange for rides from the school's cafeteria.

Motorists who are stranded on the highway are asked to stay inside their vehicles until they can board a bus to transport them to Hudsonville High School.

MSP and Zeeland police are assisting Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for much of West Michigan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.