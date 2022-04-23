1 person shot and killed after fight in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead after a fight in the Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 12:58 p.m., a male, age unknown, was shot after a physical altercation with an unknown man on the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove.

The offender shot the victim two times in the chest before fleeing northbound.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.