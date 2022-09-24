Watch CBS News
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. 

Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department. 

Around 4:45 p.m. police confirmed that one of the victims had died and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (630)256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us. 

First published on September 24, 2022 / 5:09 PM

