1 person hurt in fire in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood

A fire on Thursday damaged an apartment house in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The fire broke out late Thursday afternoon in the worker's cottage-style apartment house at 5115 N. Oakley Ave.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

Firefighters were seen battling the blaze from both the front and back yards.

Chicago Fire Department

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital, the Fire Department said. This person's condition was not immediately available.

The multi-family house is located on a block made up largely of similar old wood-frame worker's cottage-style houses, between Winona Street and Carmen Avenue and just west of Winnemac Park.

Real estate reports indicated that it was built in or around 1900.

The fire was out by just before 6 p.m. It was not clear how it started.