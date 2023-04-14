1 person dead after being ejected from car on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is dead after being ejected from a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
According to Illinois State Police, when troopers arrived on the scene they found a person laying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
All lanes are closed at 31st Street and are expected to be closed for several hours, ISP confirmed.
Police are only aware of one vehicle involved at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.