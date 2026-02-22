1 person in critical condition after condo fire in Munster, Indiana

One person was in critical condition after a fire in a condo building in Munster, Indiana, on Sunday.

Munster Deputy Fire Chief David Strbjak said his department received a call at 9:55 a.m. for a fire in an eight-unit condo building at 405 Old Stone Rd.

The fire was in one unit of the building, Strbjak said.

One person was taken from the scene of the fire in critical condition, he said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.