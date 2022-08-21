1 man dead, another seriously wounded after shooting in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man has died and another is in serious condition following a shooting in the neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of West 89th Street around 11:44 p.m.

Police said a 43-year-old man and another man around 22 years old were standing outside when they were shot.

The 43-year-old victim was struck once on the back and was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

The second victim was struck once on the face, neck, and chest and was also transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.