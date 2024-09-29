Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, another critically hurt in shooting near Illinois State University campus, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NORMAL, Ill. (CBS) — One person was killed and another was critically hurt following a shooting near the Illinois State University campus early Sunday morning.

The shooting came as the university was celebrating its homecoming weekend. 

Normal police said around 3:42 a.m., officers were in the 300 block of North Main Street to disperse a large party. While on the scene, officers heard several gunshots coming from the area.

Officers immediately responded to the 300 block of North University Street and found two people who had been struck by gunfire and began rendering aid until Normal Fire Department personnel arrived. 

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, where one of the victims died. The other victim remains in critical condition. The ages and genders of the victims were not released.

It's not clear if the victims were students of the university. 

Officers secured the area and located evidence of a shooting. Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at 309-433-3415 or email dwolters@normal.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the department'sTip411 service by texting NORMALPD to 847411 or through the Normal PD app.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.