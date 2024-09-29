1 killed, another critically hurt in shooting near Illinois State University campus, police say

NORMAL, Ill. (CBS) — One person was killed and another was critically hurt following a shooting near the Illinois State University campus early Sunday morning.

The shooting came as the university was celebrating its homecoming weekend.

Normal police said around 3:42 a.m., officers were in the 300 block of North Main Street to disperse a large party. While on the scene, officers heard several gunshots coming from the area.

Officers immediately responded to the 300 block of North University Street and found two people who had been struck by gunfire and began rendering aid until Normal Fire Department personnel arrived.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, where one of the victims died. The other victim remains in critical condition. The ages and genders of the victims were not released.

It's not clear if the victims were students of the university.

Officers secured the area and located evidence of a shooting. Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at 309-433-3415 or email dwolters@normal.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the department'sTip411 service by texting NORMALPD to 847411 or through the Normal PD app.