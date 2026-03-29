1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at party in Will County, Illinois

Three people were shot, and one of them was killed, at a party in Will County south of Chicago early Sunday morning.

At 1 a.m., the Will County Sheriff's office received several 911 calls about a large fight and a possible shooting near 27000 S. State Line Rd. The mailing address for the crime scene is in Crete, but Google Street View shows a rural area dominated by farmland with houses spaced far apart.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived and found a large crowd and shooting victims. Three of the victims were taken to area hospitals, and one died there, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office believes the incident was isolated and domestic in nature, as it was at a family party.

There was no threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.