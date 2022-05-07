1 killed, 2 injured in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are wounded and another is dead after a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Saturday afternoon, Chicago Police confirm.
Police say a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were in the 11600 block of South Lowe around 2:45 p.m. when someone pulled up in an unknown vehicle.
Someone then got out of that vehicle and started shooting.
The 26-year-old was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. The 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
A 64-year-old man who was nearby on a front lawn was struck in the chest and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody as police investigate.
