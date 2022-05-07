Watch CBS News
1 killed, 2 injured in West Pullman shooting

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are wounded and another is dead after a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Saturday afternoon, Chicago Police confirm. 

Police say a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were in the 11600 block of South Lowe around 2:45 p.m. when someone pulled up in an unknown vehicle. 

Someone then got out of that vehicle and started shooting. 

The 26-year-old was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. The 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. 

A 64-year-old man who was nearby on a front lawn was struck in the chest and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. 

No one is in custody as police investigate. 

First published on May 7, 2022 / 4:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

