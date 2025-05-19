1 killed, 2 hurt after Jeep collides with classic car in Deer Park, sheriff's say

One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash Sunday morning in Deer Park, Illinois.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said just before 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to Lake Cook Road and Ferndale Road for a crash with injuries and found two vehicles with major damage.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2025 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 75-year-old man of Deer Park, was traveling eastbound on Lake Cook Road and was attempting to turn left onto northbound Ferndale Road. At the time, a 1986 Alfa Romero, driven by a 71-year-old man of Mount Prospect, was traveling westbound on Lake Cook Road.

The Jeep driver said he did not see the Romero and began to turn left in front of it, causing the two to collide.

The Romero driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries in critical condition but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A passenger in the Romero, a 63-year-old woman of Mount Prospect, was also taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on the Romero driver.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.