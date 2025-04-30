1 injured in I-57 expressway shooting in Posen, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police said one person was injured in a shooting on I-57 Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the I-57 northbound ramp to 147th Street in south suburban Posen just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Posen police said after being shot, the car's driver was able to navigate to the Mobil gas station at 2700 W. 147th Street where he was met by Illinois State Police.

The victim was shot in the arm, Posen police said, and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Illinois State Police determined the shooting itself happened on the expressway. State police said there are no lane closures as a result of the shooting.

An investigation by Illinois State Police is active and ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Posen police said there is no wider threat to the community.