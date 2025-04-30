Watch CBS News
Local News

1 injured in I-57 expressway shooting in Posen, Illinois State Police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

1 injured in I-57 expressway shooting in Posen, Illinois State Police say
1 injured in I-57 expressway shooting in Posen, Illinois State Police say 00:33

Illinois State Police said one person was injured in a shooting on I-57 Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the I-57 northbound ramp to 147th Street in south suburban Posen just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Posen police said after being shot, the car's driver was able to navigate to the Mobil gas station at 2700 W. 147th Street where he was met by Illinois State Police. 

The victim was shot in the arm, Posen police said, and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Illinois State Police determined the shooting itself happened on the expressway.  State police said there are no lane closures as a result of the shooting.

An investigation by Illinois State Police is active and ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Posen police said there is no wider threat to the community. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.