1 hurt, 4 rescued in Arlington Heights condo fire, officials say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — Fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday night at a condo in Arlington Heights.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., where one woman was found hurt on the front steps.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her age and condition were not released.

Fire crews rescued four people who were trapped.

Fire Chief Lance Harris spoke on how people had to be rescued from the second-floor balcony.

"Ladders were deployed, multiple companies were able to do those rescues. We had one transport of the initial patient that we encountered," he said.

No firefighters were injured at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the fire.