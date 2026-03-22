1 driver killed, 1 critically injured in crash in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

A driver was killed in a crash in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday night.

At 10:40 p.m., police were called to the 7500 block of South South Chicago Avenue for a crash.

A black sport-utility vehicle had been headed southeast on South Chicago Avenue when its driver ran a red light and hit a white sedan that was headed east on 75th Street, police said.

The man who had been driving the black SUV was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The man driving the white sedan was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Both of the drivers were alone in their cars, and no other injuries were reported.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Sunday morning.