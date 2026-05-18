1 dead, 2 injured in house explosion in Wonder Lake, Illinois

One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized, in a home explosion in Wonder Lake, Illinois, far northwest of Chicago Sunday night.

At 7:50 p.m. Sunday, the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District was called for a house explosion in the 7400 block of Birch Drive, near Wonder Lake Road.

A box alarm was called to bring extra crews and EMS to the scene.

One person died at the scene, the fire protection district said. This person's identity has not been released.

Two others were injured, and one of them had to be airlifted to the hospital by medical helicopter due to the extent of their injuries, the fire protection district said. The conditions of the injured people were not released.

Neighbors said they heard a large boom, and when they went outside, they saw smoke billowing from the home.

"I thought a transformer exploded, until my grandma went to talk to our neighbors, and they were like, 'Yeah, a house exploded,'" said neighbor Gillian Bass. "I'm like, 'Really?' I'm like, I had no idea a house exploded, and I thought that it was, again, a transformer or some kind of power line that exploded."

Two nearby homes were also damaged in the explosion, which remained under investigation Monday morning.