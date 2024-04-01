1 dead, 2 injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men are shot in broad daylight, and one of them is dead following his injuries.

Residents in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood are baffled after three men were shot Monday morning.

One neighbor said they heard at least 18 gunshots.

Police responded to the shooting in the 700 block of East 104th Street.

A 53-year-old man and a 35-year-old man are both in critical condition.

A 64-year-old man died.

According to police, the three stood on the sidewalk when someone approached them from the alley.

The 53-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper part of his body and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital. The 35-year-old also received gunshot wounds in his torso area.

Neighbors said the man who died was known for being the handyman on the block.

An extended family member of the two men who survived tells us they lived inside the home, and the 64-year-old victim was there visiting.

Pastor Donovan Price said when he arrived on the scene, he saw several shell casings on the sidewalk.

"At some point, you just want to lift your head to heaven and say please, god, just let it stop."

It's unclear what led up to this shooting. So far, no one is in custody.