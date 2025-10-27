1 dead, 2 hurt in rollover crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police say

A woman was killed and two men were hurt following a rollover crash Sunday night on the city's Near South Side.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3200 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said the driver, a 36-year-old woman, was heading southbound when she collided alongside the center median, causing the vehicle to flip upside down between the northbound and southbound lanes.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

A passenger, a 29-year-old man, suffered unknown injuries and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

A second passenger, also a 29-year-old man, suffered an injury to the hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The third passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was not hurt but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.