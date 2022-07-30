1 dead, 2 critically wounded after shooting on 87th and Damen

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and two others are critically wounded after a shooting on 87th and Damen early Saturday morning.

Police said two men and a woman were traveling in a vehicle, in the 2000 block of West 87th Street around 1:10 a.m., when two unknown offenders in a black sedan approached them at a stop light and fired shots.

Around 40 rounds were shot into the vehicle striking all three victims, police said.

A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced a short time later.

A 25-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Christ in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso area and was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

87th buses are temporarily rerouted in both directions via 87th, Damen, 83rd, Ashland and 87th.

No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating.