2 National Guard members shot in Washington, D.C., Noem says
What to know about the shooting of 2 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.
- Police in Washington, D.C., responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon a few blocks from the White House, at 17th and I Street NW.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said two members of the National Guard were shot. She did not share information about their condition.
- The Metropolitan Police Department said the crime scene was secured and that a suspect was in custody. Police said the suspect was injured and was taken to a hospital
Suspect transported to area hospital
A suspect who allegedly opened fire on the National Guardsmen has been injured and transported to an area hospital, senior law enforcement officials told CBS News. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the crime scene was secured and that a suspect was in custody.
President Trump briefed on shooting
President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation," Leavitt said in a statement.
Two National Guard members shot, Noem says
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said two members of the National Guard were shot.
"Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.," Noem said in a statement.
"DHS is working with local law enforcement to gather more information."