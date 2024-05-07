Trump trial live updates as Stormy Daniels takes the stand to testify today

Trump trial live updates as Stormy Daniels takes the stand to testify todayget the free app
Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who received $130,000 in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump, has been called to the stand to testify in the former president's trial.
The 2016 payment to Daniels was made by Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney at the time, just days before the 2016 election. He subsequently received monthly payments of $35,000 for a year, which prosecutors have said were reimbursements for the "hush money" payment to Daniels.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from those reimbursements to Cohen. Trump's defense attorneys have argued the money was to cover Cohen's fees as the president's personal lawyer. Trump has also denied having sex with Daniels.
Daniels' turn on the stand comes one day after two Trump Organization bookkeepers testified about their roles in arranging the payments to Cohen.
Daniels describes meeting Trump for the first time at a golf tournament in 2006
The questions turned to 2006, when Daniels said she met Trump for the first time. Both were attending a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Daniels said she was there under contract with Wicked, an adult film company.
"Wicked sponsored one of the holes on the golf course, which I know is very funny," she said on the stand.
Her duties entailed greeting golfers as they played through. She said that is how she first met Trump, and that it was a "very brief encounter." She said she was introduced as a director, which caused Trump to take notice.
Prosecutors then displayed a photo of Trump and Daniels together at the tournament.
After the round, Trump saw Daniels again and remembered her from the course, she testified: "He remembered me specifically, that I was 'the smart one.'"
Later, Trump's bodyguard asked if she wanted to have dinner with him, Daniels testified. She initially said no, but she and the bodyguard, Keith Schiller, exchanged numbers, she said.
Daniels describes how she got into the adult film industry
Daniels began her testimony by recounting her early life in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born Stephanie Clifford, she said her parents split up when she was 4 years old and she was mostly raised by her mom. She said the family had a "very, very low income."
In high school, she danced ballet and had an affinity for horses. She said she taught riding lessons and worked at a stable in exchange for boarding her horse. At 17, she moved out and soon began exotic dancing.
"I could make more in two nights than I did shoveling manure eight hours a day," Daniels testified.
She said she started nude modeling at 21. She explained that clubs would bring in "guest stars," and they needed "credentials or credits" to be invited. She said that meant posing for magazines.
Daniels' introduction to adult films was also an opportunity to earn more money, she testified. At 23, she said she was an extra at a friend's shoot when the director saw her and "thought I was already an adult actress." Her friend told her that doing just one shoot would bump her "pay grade."
About six months later, she began writing and directing adult films. "I was one of the youngest, if not the youngest, adult feature directors," she said.
Stormy Daniels called to testify
Prosecutors called Daniels to the stand to testify after both sides finished questioning Franklin, the publishing executive.
"The people call Stormy Daniels," prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said, as the jurors all seemed to shift in their seats.
Publishing executive reads excerpts from Trump books
Franklin has read a series of excerpts from Trump's "How to Get Rich" and "Think Like a Billionaire," which were co-authored by Meredith McIver, a Trump Organization staffer.
Some include references to his time on NBC's "The Apprentice": "All the women on 'The Apprentice' flirted with me — consciously or unconsciously. That's to be expected. A sexual dynamic is always present between people, unless you are asexual."
The excerpts also included passages about his "penny-pinching."
"When you're working with a decorator, make sure to see all the invoices. Decorators are by nature honest people, but you should be checking regardless," one said.
The excerpts also demonstrated Trump's reliance on Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney. The one about McConney included an anecdote about Trump falsely telling McConney he was fired years ago — a story that McConney called "a teaching moment" when he recounted it on the stand Monday.
First witness is Sally Franklin, executive at Penguin Random House
Prosecutors' first witness of the day is Sally Franklin, a senior vice president and executive managing editor at the publishing company Penguin Random House. She said she published several of Trump's books, including "Trump: How to Get Rich" and "Trump: Think Like a Billionaire."
Trump lawyer says Daniels will be second witness called today
Susan Necheles, an attorney for Trump, said in court that the defense team was informed that Daniels will be the second witness called to the stand Tuesday. She reiterated the defense's objection to any testimony about sexual acts.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger countered that "the details of her story are important" while saying the prosecution will not ask about "certain details that might be too salacious." She said Daniels would be asked to testify about "how she ended up engaging in a sexual act."
"It's not going to include any details about genitalia or anything of that nature," Hoffinger said.
Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged Necheles' point that Daniels has "credibility issues," but said prosecutors "need to elicit certain details that led to the sexual encounter."
Trump arrives at court, denouncing "unfair trial"
Trump arrived at the courtroom wearing a marigold tie and dark suit just before 9:30 a.m. He ignored shouted questions and read a series of comments about the trial from TV commentators.
The former president defended the payments to Cohen, saying they were for legal expenses: "We didn't put it down as construction costs, the purchase of sheet rock, the electrical cost. The legal expense that we paid was put down as 'legal expense.' There's nothing else you can say."
"It's a very, very unfair trial. The good news is they have nothing," Trump said before entering the courtroom.
Stormy Daniels in New York, expects to testify
Stormy Daniels is in New York and expects to be called to the stand to testify on Tuesday, two sources tell CBS News. Daniels' attorney told the Associated Press she was "likely" to be called to the stand.