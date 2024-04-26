Trump trial live updates as defense ends questioning of David Pecker

Trump trial live updates as defense ends questioning of David Peckerget the free app
David Pecker ended his week where he began it: on the stand in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial.
The former National Enquirer publisher wrapped up his testimony on Friday as Trump's attorneys finished their cross-examination. Lawyer Emil Bove questioned Pecker about key details of his earlier testimony, and sought to cast doubt on his credibility by pointing out what Bove said were discrepancies between Pecker's account and other evidence.
Prosecutors are now getting the opportunity to pose follow-up questions to Pecker before calling their next witness.
Pecker was the first person called to the stand after opening statements Monday. During hours of testimony over three days, he described a scheme in which he agreed to spend tens of thousands of dollars to purchase the rights to stories that might embarrass Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and keep them under wraps, a process known as "catch and kill."
On Thursday, Pecker said that arrangement led him to pay $150,000 to the model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump in 2006. Trump denies that relationship.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charges relate to reimbursements to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to suppress her claim of a sexual encounter with Trump days before the 2016 election. Trump denies her account as well.
Defense wraps up cross-examination
Bove soon said the defense had no further questions for Pecker. Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass is now getting the opportunity to pose more questions in the redirect portion of Pecker's testimony.
Steinglass had Pecker reiterate that the purpose of the agreement with McDougal was meant to keep the story hidden, and that other provisions were meant to disguise the true nature of the contract.
"Was that another mistake?": Trump defense seeks to cast doubt on Pecker's credibility
Soon after questions about Pecker's FBI interview, Bove brought up an agreement AMI reached with the federal government in September 2018. The company admitted to paying McDougal to keep her story hidden before the election and agreed to cooperate with investigators. In exchange, the government agreed not to prosecute AMI.
Pecker testified Thursday that AMI admitted to a campaign finance violation.
"That was another mistake, correct?" Bove asked. He then had Pecker acknowledge that the agreement itself made no mention of campaign finance.
Left unsaid, the agreement included a "Statement of Facts" that AMI acknowledged were true. That statement included the following:
"At all relevant times, AMI knew that corporations such as AMI are subject to federal campaign finance laws, and that expenditures by corporations, made for purposes of influencing an election and in coordination with or at the request of a candidate or campaign, are unlawful. At no time did AMI report to the Federal Election Commission that it had made the $150,000 payment to the model."
Trump lawyer insinuates Pecker contradicted FBI interview in earlier testimony
On Thursday, Pecker testified that in a January 2017 meeting at Trump Tower, President-elect Trump thanked him for "handling the McDougal situation" and the "doorman situation." On Friday, Bove asked if that testimony was a mistake.
Pecker looked confused. Trump turned, hunched forward and watched closely. The witness said he didn't understand the question.
Bove showed Pecker an exhibit with notes from an interview Pecker gave to the FBI in 2018, leading to a tense exchange.
Bove said the interviewer wrote, "Trump did not express any gratitude to AMI." Pecker stared at the exhibit, again appearing confused.
"These are the FBI notes?" he asked, adding that "what somebody's writing down could be wrong."
"I know what I said yesterday happened, so I can't reconcile with what the FBI interviewer said," Pecker said. "I'm not responsible for this report."
"Are you suggesting the FBI made a mistake here?" Bove asked.
"I know what the truth is, I can't state why this was written here," Pecker replied.
Lawyer, source, both? Trump attorney questions Pecker about attorney for Daniels and McDougal
Bove asked Pecker about his publication's relationship with Keith Davidson, a lawyer who represented Daniels and McDougal in 2016. Davidson reached out to Dylan Howard, the editor of the National Enquirer, offering to sell the rights to their stories.
"Was it normal for an attorney to be a source of information about their clients?" Bove asked.
"I would say that this was a unique situation," Pecker replied, saying that he could not recall other instances in which lawyers had been sources about their own clients.
Later, Pecker reiterated testimony from Thursday that, by the time Davison was trying to get Trump and Cohen to pay for Daniels' story in October 2016, he had instructed Howard to "stay out of it," as Bove put it.
Pecker describes arranging paparazzi to photograph Cohen with Mark Cuban
Under questioning by Bove, Pecker described two instances in which he said Cohen sought his help promoting himself.
Pecker said Cohen inquired about a soon-to-be vacated chairman role of a payment processor Pecker was associated with. A hedge fund with a stake in the company wasn't interested in Cohen, Pecker testified.
Bove then asked Pecker if he recalled Cohen asking him to ensure that paparazzi could photograph a meeting between Cohen and billionaire Mark Cuban, the former principal owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Pecker said he recalled that. Cohen and Cuban were spotted leaving breakfast together in New York in November 2017.
Bove asked if Cohen was trying to put "a little pressure" on Trump. Pecker said he didn't recall Cohen saying that specifically, but that he understood that to be the case.
Trump attorney focuses on National Enquirer's business model
Bove, Trump's lawyer, ran through a series of now-familiar National Enquirer headlines focused on Trump's 2016 primary competitors, Ben Carson and Sen. Marco Rubio. Pecker acknowledged that the stories were not based on original reporting, but instead rehashed information previously reported in other outlets.
He acknowledged to Bove that it was a "cost-effective and efficient" method of producing content. Pecker said he would have published those stories regardless of his agreement with Trump.
Pecker also testified that he believed it was important to pay a former Trump Tower doorman for a story alleging Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock, just in case it was true. Pecker said it was important to prevent the story from being published elsewhere, since it could have sold millions of papers if verified. Pecker testified earlier that he ultimately determined the story was false.
Pecker back on the stand as Trump attorney resumes questioning
Pecker returned to the stand shortly after the trial resumed at about 9:30 a.m. Emil Bove, an attorney for the defense, is questioning him about his recollection of an August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower, where Pecker said he agreed to be Trump's "eyes and ears" during the presidential campaign.
Trump arrives at court for Day 8 of trial
Trump spoke for a few minutes to reporters outside the courtroom, wearing a dark blue suit, pale blue shirt and french blue tie. He started off by wishing his wife Melania a happy birthday, saying he would be going to Florida this evening.
Trump called the case "horrible," and "unconstitutional." He opined that "the case is over."
Trump said he heard Thursday's arguments at the Supreme Court over his immunity claim were "brilliant," and said that he listened to them last night.
He also complained about the temperature in the courtroom. "It shouldn't be that complicated," Trump said, mentioning he wanted it warmer. "That's fine, that's just fine."
He did not take questions.
What Pecker testified on Thursday
On the stand Thursday, Pecker said he remembered speaking to Cohen about Daniels, and refusing to buy her story. Pecker said he told Cohen, "I am not a bank," and suggested he buy Daniels' story himself. Pecker had already spent $180,000 on the prior two "catch and kill" stories.
Pecker said that after Trump won the election, the president-elect expressed gratitude for his work to secure the rights to those two "embarrassing" stories.
"I want to thank you for handling the McDougal situation" and the "doorman situation," Pecker recalled Trump saying.
Pecker ended the day under cross-examination by defense attorney Emil Bove, who asked if Pecker ever "caught" and "killed" stories about other famous people.
Pecker described instances in which he allegedly did so for actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, professional golfer Tiger Woods, actor Mark Wahlberg and Rahm Emanuel, President Barack Obama's first chief of staff and later the mayor of Chicago.