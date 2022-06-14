Severe storms bring down trees, damage buildings, knock out power to thousands

Severe storms bring down trees, damage buildings, knock out power to thousandsget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A powerful thunderstorm blowing through the Chicago area has brought down trees in some suburbs, possibly damaged at least one building, and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
The storm prompted tornado and thunderstorm warnings for parts of the Chicago area, though so far no actual tornados have been reported.
According to the National Weather Service, there have been reports of trees down in Elgin and Roselle.
In Bellwood, the fire department said a three-story building in the 600 block of South 24th Avenue was damaged by the storm, but additional details were not immediately available.
There also have been reports of quarter-sized hail in Kildeer and Park Ridge.
The storm brought wind gusts of up to 84 mph to O'Hare International Airport.
Trees uprooted in Lyons
Several large trees were uprooted in west suburban Lyons, in some cases landing on homes, according to images shared on social media.
Tree falls on house in Riverside
A large tree was uprooted and came crashing down onto a house in west suburban Riverside.
Tree limbs come down in Hillside
Residents in west suburban Hillside are cleaning up after several large tree limbs came down during Monday's storms.
Large tree limbs blocked the street near Hawthorn and Morris avenues.
At least one home appeared to have a damaged gutter, but there have been no reports of any injuries.
Roof torn off apartment building in Bellwood
The roof of a three-story apartment building in west suburban Bellwood was ripped off when the storm came through around 7:15 p.m.
Many tenants told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they heard a whistling sound, and the next thing they knew, they were calling for help.
One man who lives in the building in the 600 block of South 24th Avenue said he heard a large boom, and then saw water leaking from the ceiling.
The Bellwood Fire Department was trying to provide assistance to several families left homeless after the roof was torn off.
A large tree limb also was down in the street, and another large portion of a tree came down on the front porch and roof of a nearby house.
Tree down on home in Roselle, fence damaged
Part of a tree fell on the roof of the garage of a home in northwest suburban Roselle.
Tree limbs also damaged a fence of the same home.
Travelers take shelter at O'Hare International Airport
At O'Hare International Airport, where wind gusts as strong as 84 mph were reported, hundreds of travelers took shelter in one of the terminal tunnels as the storm passed over the airport.
According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 88 flights at O'Hare have been cancelled on Monday, and as of 7:48 p.m., the average delay at O'Hare was 51 minutes. No flights have been cancelled at Midway International Airport, where delays are averaging 36 minutes.
More than 73,000 ComEd customers without power
As of 7:36 p.m., ComEd was reporting 56,313 customers were without power:
- 56,507 in Cook County
- 7,953 in DuPage County
- 6,875 in Kane County
- 362 in Lake County
- 1,212 in McHenry County
- 137 in Will County
- Fewer than 5 in each of Winnebago, Whiteside, Ogle, Grundy, and Kendall counties