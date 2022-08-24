R. Kelly trial: singer's lawyers to question man who claims he was paid to find incriminating sex tapes

R. Kelly trial: singer's lawyers to question man who claims he was paid to find incriminating sex tapesget the free app
R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago continues Wednesday, when defense attorneys will get their chance to cross examine Charles Freeman, a private investigator who told jurors R. Kelly and two associates agreed to pay him $1 million to find and recover videotapes showing the singer sexually assaulting a girl.
Freeman said he first got a call from Kelly around January or February 2001, asking him to recover stolen tapes that Kelly had lost. He said he was told he would hear from McDavid and from Kelly's private investigator, Jack Paladino – and he claimed Paladino offered him a reward.
He later met them at a Kansas City hotel, and said he would charge $1 million, and after haggling at that and other meetings, Kelly and his associated ultimately agreed, but even after recovering the tape in Atlanta, and confirming it showed Kelly having sex with a "young lady," he still got into multiple disputes with Kelly and his associates about being paid for his work to get it, and ended up suing Kelly and two other associates. The suit was later settled.
Freeman will be back on the witness stand on Wednesday, when defense attorneys in Kelly's trial will try to raise doubts about Freeman's story. In opening statements, defense attorneys described him as a con man.
Kelly is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Two associates, McDavid and former assistant Milton Brown, are being tried alongside him.
The trial is expected to last four weeks, and prosecutors are expected to call from more women who accuse Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were girls.