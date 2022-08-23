R. Kelly trial: Prosecutors continue to make case that singer tried to cover up incriminating sex tapes

R. Kelly trial: Prosecutors continue to make case that singer tried to cover up incriminating sex tapesget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Testimony resumes Tuesday in R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, as prosecutors continue to build their case that Kelly and two associates conspired to cover up videotapes showing the singer sexually assaulting girls, and rigged his 2008 trial in Cook County when he was acquitted of child pornography charges.
Monday's testimony centered on the mother of the prosecution's star witness, "Jane," who testified last week that Kelly sexually assaulted her hundreds of times when she was a girl in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and often videotaped the abuse.
Jane's mother, who is testifying under the pseudonym "Susan," told jurors Kelly threatened their family to keep the abuse secret, and paid for them to go to the Bahamas and Cancun when one of the tapes surfaced in 2002.
The family denied for years that Kelly had sexually abused Jane, but has begun cooperating with federal prosecutors, and has told jurors Kelly and his team threatened them and paid them off to cover up his abuse.
Tuesday's testimony will include a lie detector test administrator, Lawrence Berkland. It's also expected to be a short trial day, with testimony expected to wrap up around 2 p.m.
Kelly is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Two associates, former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton Brown, are being tried alongside him.
The trial is expected to last four weeks, and prosecutors are expected to call from more women who accuse Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were girls.