R. Kelly trial: Co-defendant and former manager Derrel McDavid to testify for second day

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

Former R. Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid testifies in own defense

Former R. Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid testifies in own defense

Former R. Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid testifies in own defense

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On