R. Kelly trial: Co-defendant and former manager Derrel McDavid to testify for second day
Former R. Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid will be back on the witness stand Thursday at the singer's federal trial in Chicago, for a second day of testimony in his own defense.
Kelly, McDavid, and former Kelly assistant Milton "June" Brown face federal charges accusing them of conspiring to cover up Kelly's alleged sexual abuse of children by buying back incriminating videotapes, and paying off or intimidating witnesses at his 2008 trial on child pornography tapes. Neither Kelly nor Brown are expected to take the stand.
McDavid testified for more than four hours on Wednesday, and his defense attorney told the judge he was only halfway through his testimony. After that, prosecutors will get to cross-examine him, and Kelly's attorneys have said they also want to question McDavid.
McDavid has told the jury he believed R. Kelly when he denied accusations that he'd sexually abused minors, saying he believed they were lying to shake the singer down for money, and that some of them had been coached on what to say.
So when he heard rumors Kelly was having a sexual relationship with his 14-year-old goddaughter "Jane," he believed Kelly when he angrily dismissed the idea, saying: "Are you out of your f***ing mind? This is my goddaughter. Of course there's no truth to this."
McDavid said if the allegations of improper conduct between Kelly and Jane were true, he was sure police would have come to Kelly and his team – and they did not.
Jane, now 37, testified earlier during Kelly's trial that Kelly abused her hundreds of times, starting when she was 14, and that she and her parents lied about the abuse for years because Kelly intimidated them and paid them off.
Kelly's trial was delayed for one day this week, due to a "system-wide failure" at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, and the judge has said he hopes to wrap up the trial either Friday or Monday.
Kelly already has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges last year in federal court in New York.
He also still faces sexual assault and sexual abuse charges in Cook County, involving four women. Those trials have been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.