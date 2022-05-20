2 killed, 8 injured in mass shooting downtown; suspect in custody

2 killed, 8 injured in mass shooting downtown; suspect in custodyget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and eight others were injured during a mass shooting downtown Thursday night.
Police said the mass shooting took place just after 10:40 p.m. outside of the McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street. A McDonald's window was shattered during the shooting.
A total of 10 people were shot. Two of the victims died, police said.
Police confirmed a suspect is in custody and a handgun was recovered from the scene.
Victim of mass shooting says 2 people killed were his friends
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A victim of the mass shooting downtown shared what led up to the attack and said the two people killed were his friends.
The victim told CBS 2 he was eating inside McDonald's, at State Street and Chicago Avenue, when he heard commotion outside.
When he went outside, he was shot twice. He was shot in the abdomen and suffered a graze wound to his leg. He was treated at a local hospital.
He said the two victims who died were his friends.
Eight other people were wounded, some of them seriously.
As CBS 2's Marissa Parra reported, blood and emergency equipment was still on the streets and sidewalks near the shooting scene Friday morning.
Mayor Lightfoot Calls Shooting 'Outrageous Act Of Violence''
Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement on Friday morning, and has asked Chicago Police to post officers at the Red Line station stop and on the street at Chicago and State.
Full statement below:
"An outrageous act of violence was committed last night in the area of Chicago and State. I have been in frequent contact throughout the early morning hours with Superintendent Brown and his team, as well as President Carter of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), and I will continue to monitor developments throughout the day.
Area residents, commuters, and others simply must have the peace of mind that this highly trafficked area is safe, and it is time for more specific, concrete steps to be taken to address this area once and for all.
First, I have asked Superintendent Brown to install a fixed post of uniformed officers at the intersection of State and Chicago and a separate fixed post in the Red Line station in the same area.
Second, I have also engaged the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection to determine what if any additional measures need to be taken to address long-standing concerns along that block. That work has already begun.
Lastly, I have asked the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and CTA to continue to work together to have our CPD Public Transportation Section with visible patrols of stations, platforms, and trains 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Most importantly, it is simply awful, and unacceptable that once again, another tragedy occurs because firearms are in the hands of people who simply do not care about themselves or the value of another's life. Our police department is hard at work to make sure those responsible for last night's incident are held accountable, for the safety and well-being of us all."
Victims Treated On Street By Paramedics
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As paramedics arrived, they found a chaotic scene with at least 10 people injured, many lying on the street.
The began to administer aid to the victims and several were transported by ambulance to Stroger, Northwestern and Illinois Masonic hospitals.
Police also strung crime scene tape around the State Street Red Line stop just outside the McDonald's, where the shooting happened.
As the sun rose, blood could still be seen on the sidewalk.
This shooting happened just a few blocks west of the iconic Chicago Water Tower and Magnificent Mile shopping district.
Police Break Up Fight After Shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shortly after the shooting around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, several young men began fighting.
Police had to step in the break up the melee as several people where throwing punches.
Witness Describes Chaos At Scene
A man who lives in the area said he had just gotten home when two women ran into the lobby of his apartment in a panic.
"I saw two girls running in," said Micha, who did not provide a last name. "The were crawling on the floor. They looked absolutely terrified. The just looked traumatized."