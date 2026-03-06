Chicago weather Friday includes possible severe thunderstorms, waves of rain

Two rounds of storms are hitting the Chicago area on Friday. Here's what you can expect.

A ground delay was issued at O'Hare Airport due to thunderstorms in the area. The ground delay will remain in effect through midnight.

The first round of storms develops late Friday morning into the early afternoon as warm air builds into the region. Highs will climb to the 60s and 70s.

Conditons turn windy and warmer with another round of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into early Saturday as a cold front sweeps across the area.

Some overnight storms could produce gusty winds.

According to the National Weather Service, the biggest storm threats will be heavy rain and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The NWS said there is a chance for small hail and tornadoes.